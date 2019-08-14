ETSU Buccaneer basketball team enjoys a day on the bikes in Munich

Johnson City, TN -- There is good news for former Science Hill Hilltopper Malik McGue, who tonight on facebook announced he was cleared to the join the ETSU football program in a couple of days. The former Topper football player who was our player of the year in 2014 then spent 2 years playing for Army at West Point.

That means the dual-threat quarterback or kick returner has 2 years of eligibility left.