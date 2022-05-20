JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletics held a ceremony Friday before breaking ground on a new indoor training facility for the school’s baseball team.

Donors, community leaders and school officials met at Thomas Stadium to announce the project.

“Today we begin a training facility enhancement to Thomas Stadium that is over a decade in the making,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said.

The soon-to-be-constructed facility will include three hitting cages and pitching areas, as well as a team locker room, coaches’ offices, a conference room and more. The 8,000-square-foot project will also be turfed.

Head baseball coach Joe Pennucci expressed his thanks to the donors who funded the facility.

“This is a special time for our baseball program, and we are thrilled about the new indoor facility at Thomas Stadium,” Pennucci said. “This will continue the growth of our program and the development of our players. I am grateful for the donors who have made this vision a reality.”

The facility will be located along the right-field line next to the Bucs’ dugout. Construction is scheduled to begin later in 2022.