Johnson City, TN — The nationally ranked ETSU Buccaneers will open Southern Conference action Saturday at 4pm in Charleston , SC when they face The Citadel Bulldogs.

This will be the first road game for new head coach George Quarles, but he knows what the Bucs are up against because he’s coached against that triple option while as an assistant coach at Furman… The Bucs have won three of the last four, while four of the last five meetings have been decided by one possession… Coach Quarles and his players know the The Citadel will try and hold the ball as long as possible and then try and catch you off guard by throwing over the top, but the Bucs say they’ll be ready.

<” Sometimes they’ll rock you to sleep like a little baby and when you aren’t expecting it they will raise up and throw the ball and just hit for big numbers.”

“With this new offense, I think more so we’re just going to do what we do to the best of our ability. We know what they are going to do, but at the end of the day if we focus on us and do the things that we need to do, there’s not much that can stop us or compare to us.”

“The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down. You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead.”

If you plan on going over Saturday for the game then I strongly encourage you to stop by the 15th annual Tailgate Party with former ETSU Buc Herman Jacobs and former Citadel Bulldog Marc Bouniconti who was paralyzed while tackling Herman inside the dome back in 1985… Former ETSU head coach Mike Ayers is also scheduled to be at the event

Herman will join us on the Morning Sports Monster 640am tomorrow at 8:30am