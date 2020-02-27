ETSU beats Wofford 60-54 to secure title share, top seed in SoCon Tournament

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team defeated Wofford 60-54 Wednesday night to clinch a share of the Southern Conference regular season title and the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

The Buccaneers trailed for most of the game but overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half with a 14-2 run. Lucas N’Guessan made a steal and dunked it to give ETSU a 48-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Wofford would retake the lead inside of three minutes but a dunk by Bo Hodges and a three-pointer by Tray Boyd III would make it a two-possession game.

With just seconds left, Wofford had a chance to tie the game once again but the Terriers missed two free throws. A missed three-pointer with eight seconds remaining would ultimately seal their fate.

Boyd III put up 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals for the Bucs. Isaiah Tisdale contributed 13 points. N’Guessan scored 12 and grabbed nine boards.

Jeromy Rodriguez returned to the court Wednesday night after a foot injury forced him to sit out for several weeks. He spent six minutes in the game and made one of two free throws and logged one assist.

Messiah Jones led the Terriers in scoring with 19 points.

ETSU improved to 26-4 overall and 15-2 in the SoCon.

With a chance to win the outright title, the Bucs will host Western Carolina this Saturday for the final game of the regular season. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside Freedom Hall. Click here for tickets.