JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite tough stretches at times in this young season, the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams welcomed in the New Year with wins.

It's a Happy New Year for @ETSU_MBB and @ETSU_WBB, both picking up wins to end 2020. While the play on the court is what we're focused on, both head coaches took time to discuss what's important to them as we enter 2021. @WJHL11 @ETSUAthletics pic.twitter.com/Ele9ldzo7A — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 2, 2021

The men’s team beat Western Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 30 while the women beat Newberry on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Hear from women’s head coach Brittney Ezell and men’s head coach Jason Shay as they give their thoughts as they enter a new year with their teams.