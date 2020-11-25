ETSU basketball team departs for the Gulf Coast Showcase Classic

Johnson City, TN — The college basketball season will get underway Wednesday morning for the ETSU Buccaneers when they face Abilene Christian in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.

This morning the Buccaneers loaded onto the bus in front of the dome on campus before boarding a plane to Fort Myers, where they’ll face an Abilene Christian team coming off a 20-11 season a year ago and a second-place finish in the Southland conference at 15-5. This is the first meeting against A-C-U.

They’re going to throw the ball in the post and play a lot like Kansas the high low throw it into the post heavy they got several post players down there they got an all conference power forward in Joe Pleasant and they are going to be aggressive defensively I think they were in the top 15 in steals per game last year so we are going to have to good a job of taking care of the basketball, says head coach Jason Shay.”