ETSU basketball single-game tickets now on sale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Athletics is now offering single-game tickets to ETSU’s Men’s and Women’s 2021-22 basketball season.

In a release by the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, school officials said tickets are as low as $5 for general admission at some games, and are now available online here.

Price breakdowns for each team are below:

Men’s Basketball

Silver Level – $20

Bronze Level – $15

Upper Baseline – $10

Women’s Basketball

Gold Level – $15

Silver Level – $10

Bronze Level (General Admission) – $5

The release says group rates are also available when purchasing 10 or more tickets.

On top of the new sales, ETSU is hosting “Buy Week” deals for each of ETSU Football’s remaining bye weeks.

ETSU Football vs. Mercer $5 off silver level tickets

Women’s Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Buy one ticket to the Georgia Tech game on Nov. 17 and receive a free general admission ticket to the Nov. 14 game against Cornell

Women’s Basketball vs. Chattanooga Buy one, get one offer for general admission tickets for the SoCon home opener on Jan. 15

Men’s Basketball vs. USC Upstate $5 upper baseline tickets for the home opener on Nov. 18

Men’s Basketball vs. Western Carolina $5 upper baseline tickets for the conference home opener on New Year’s Day



For any further ticket information, call 423-439-3878 or visit here.