ETSU basketball signs Truth Harris

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced Wednesday the signing of Truth Harris.

Harris is a 6-foot-1 point guard who averaged 21.3 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals per game during his senior year at Trinity-Pawling School.

A native of Mount Vernon, New York, Harris played his first three years at Mount Vernon High School.

“Truth is a talented, young guard that can get his defender off balance,” said Coach Shay in a news release. “He can create offensively for himself and scores above the rim. He will bring a competitive energy to our team. On top of that, Truth comes from a strong, supportive family dynamic.”

“Having the opportunity to be a part of the ETSU family is a blessing,” said Harris. “I’m looking forward to putting on the ETSU jersey and helping the Bucs continue their championship success. This experience is something that’ll last forever and one I’ll never forget.”

He will join the Buccaneers’ roster for the 2020-2021 season.

ETSU won a school-record 30 games last season and clinched both the Southern Conference regular-season and conference titles.