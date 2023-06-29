Johnson City, TN — New ETSU head basketball coach Brooks Savage is already ahead of the curve by announcing this afternoon that the upcoming schedule for the season is bacisally done.

Savage, who will have almost an entirely new team this season announced the Bucs will play teams such Butler, Elon, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Utah State on the road while welcoming schools such as Delaware, UMKC, Tennessee Tech, and King University to Freedom Hall.

Once again getting teams to come to Freedom Hall was challenging, but the coach feels the entire schedule will get his team ready for the Southern Conference grind.

“The players want to play good competition. I know we’re all you know, we’re not afraid of the competition. We’re not afraid to compete. We’ll go play people. That’s just always kind of how we’ve always been. The coaches that I’ve worked for, I’ve always kind of been that way. And so that’s why we’re here. We’re here to play and compete and try to compete against the best we can.

And, and and I think we have a good league. And so this will help, you know, hopefully help us get ready for league play. So it hasn’t been as difficult as that as we hope it is going forward. But there has you know, some challenges of getting home games as usual.”