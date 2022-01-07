ETSU basketball prepares for ‘blue out’ game Saturday

ETSU basketball looks to find second straight SoCon win on Saturday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball will look to secure its second straight in-conference victory, as they host the Wofford Terriers in a ‘blue out’ game on Saturday.

The home game will take place inside of Freedom Hall, where fans are encouraged to wear the Bucs’ signature navy blue. ETSU will also host a jersey giveaway in accordance with the special occasion.

First-year head coach Desmond Oliver and his team are only a few days separated from the dramatic victory that saw David Sloan (Louisville, Ky.) and Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) lead the Bucs past Virginia Military Institute (80-79).

Wofford, sitting at 3-3 on the road, has seemingly struggled when away from their home court – ETSU; however, holds a 6-1 home record.

The Bucs currently lead the all-time series with 39 wins and just 15 losses against the Terriers, despite falling to Wofford in Spartanburg last season 67-62.

Throughout the in-conference matchup, 26 total games have been decided by 10 points or less – the Bucs are currently in 6th place in the SoCon conference for scoring, as ETSU has struggled to find a true offensive threat.

Despite the team’s offensive woe’s, ETSU will certainly be favored over the SoCon’s last-placed Wofford Terriers.

Tickets for Saturday’s ‘blue out’ game can be purchased at ETSUTickets.com