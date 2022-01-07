ETSU basketball prepares for ‘blue out’ game Saturday

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ETSU basketball looks to find second straight SoCon win on Saturday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball will look to secure its second straight in-conference victory, as they host the Wofford Terriers in a ‘blue out’ game on Saturday.

The home game will take place inside of Freedom Hall, where fans are encouraged to wear the Bucs’ signature navy blue. ETSU will also host a jersey giveaway in accordance with the special occasion.

First-year head coach Desmond Oliver and his team are only a few days separated from the dramatic victory that saw David Sloan (Louisville, Ky.) and Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) lead the Bucs past Virginia Military Institute (80-79).

Wofford, sitting at 3-3 on the road, has seemingly struggled when away from their home court – ETSU; however, holds a 6-1 home record.

The Bucs currently lead the all-time series with 39 wins and just 15 losses against the Terriers, despite falling to Wofford in Spartanburg last season 67-62.

Throughout the in-conference matchup, 26 total games have been decided by 10 points or less – the Bucs are currently in 6th place in the SoCon conference for scoring, as ETSU has struggled to find a true offensive threat.

Despite the team’s offensive woe’s, ETSU will certainly be favored over the SoCon’s last-placed Wofford Terriers.

Tickets for Saturday’s ‘blue out’ game can be purchased at ETSUTickets.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE