ETSU basketball players become emotional over Bryant death

Johnson City, TN — It was a horrible day for the world of sports on Sunday when Kobe Bryant and 8 others died in a helicopter crash in California.

Here in Johnson City the pain of losing an iconic figure, the 4th leading scorer in NBA history was tough for a few of the ETSU Buccaneer basketball players who grew up idolizing Kobe for so many different reasons.

In fact, some didn’t believe the news when it first started coming out according to Joe Hugley who had this to say about the accident.

“All the reports starting coming out and that’s when it really hit me broke me down to my knees and started crying and it was tough this was an idol someone that I looked up to its one of the reasons I started playing basketball so it was really tough.”

Hugley’s teammate Tray Boyd III said he learned to appreciate Bryant in his later years.

“I use to hate Kobe but as I go older and loved the game, even more, I learned his hard work is what got him where he was and so like I just tried to work as hard as him or tried to do what he did and I realized how good he was respected his game so much more.”