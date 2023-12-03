(WJHL) – Both the ETSU men’s and women’s basketball teams put another notch in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

In Jacksonville, Brooks Savage and company trailed by as many as ten points in the first half to the Gamecocks. However, the Blue and Gold steadied the ship in the second half and rallied to win, 61-59.

Ebby Asamoah found his range, once again, scoring a game-high 22 points (6-11 3pt FG). Jaden Seymour finished with eight points and eight boards, while Karon Boyd added five points and a team-best nine rebounds.

The Bucs also forced 14 turnovers in the victory, while turning it over only 12 times.

KyKy Tandy paced Jacksonville State with 17 points in defeat.

ETSU (4-4) returns home for a stretch beginning next Sunday with a matchup against Tennessee Tech. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

The ETSU women started fast and held on late to topple Morehead State in Kentucky, 56-52.

Nevaeh Brown made the Blue and Gold go offensively, scoring 19 points to lead all scorers. Jakhyia Davis chipped in eight points, while transfer Bre Beatty finished with six points and seven boards.

The Bucs’ defense held the Eagles to just 33.9 percent shooting (19-56), but only shot 37.3 percent themselves.

ETSU (5-3) will host Charleston Southern on Wednesday at 6 p.m.