ETSU basketball lands Johnson, Brewer, Adheke

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced three additions to the roster on Thursday.

The Buccaneers landed Tennessee grad transfer Jalen Johnson, Southeastern Louisiana sophomore Ty Brewer, and Nothern Kentucky grad transfer Silas Adheke.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson joins the Bucs after playing in 70 games with the Vols, who made two trips to the NCAA Tournament during that time. The 6-foot 6-inch guard played in all 31 games this past season, averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game. He shot 85 percent at the free throw line, 37 percent from the field, and 32 percent beyond the arc. Johnson scored in double figures twice, including a career-high 13-point game at Mississippi State.

“Jalen is an extremely gifted offensive player who can really score the ball, especially from behind the 3-point line,” Forbes said. “He’s long, athletic and gives us added size and experience on the perimeter. Jalen is a very mature young man and is someone I expect to provide leadership to our team on and off the court. His experience playing and practicing at Tennessee provides Jalen an invaluable asset towards his future success at ETSU.”

“When I decided to transfer, I did not want anything drastically different than what I’ve already experienced,” said Johnson. “I knew that I wanted to go somewhere that not only plays winning basketball, but where I could be impactful. I wanted to play for a coach who creates opportunities for his players to be successful, cultivates an environment for positive relationships on and off the court, and demands both hard work and team work. I believe that I’ve found all of that with Coach Forbes and ETSU.”

Ty Brewer

Meanwhile, Ty Brewer will be joining his brother Ledarrius on the ETSU roster.

Ty, a 6-foot 7-inch 210-pound forward, played in all 31 of Southeastern Louisiana’s games this past season, averaging 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He scored in double figures 24 times, including a career-high 30-point performance against Ole Miss.

“Ty is a tremendous athlete and can score the ball from anywhere on the court,” said Forbes. “He played his best games this past year against the top teams on Southeastern Louisiana’s schedule. I’m excited for Ty and his family that he will once again be playing alongside his brother at ETSU. Ty played this past year for one of my former assistant coaches, David Kiefer, who I have the utmost respect for.”

“I love the culture of the ETSU program. I also love the passion they practice and play with,” Brewer said. “I chose ETSU because I felt the coaching staff can help me grow, not only as a player, but as a man. I love the relationships the players have with each other and the coaches. I think having great relationships are very important and I already have a great one with my brother, Ledarrius.

Silas Adheke

Adheke played in all 32 of NKU’s games this past season and made 28 starts. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward averaged 3.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He grabbed at least five rebound in 15 games, logging a career-high 12 boards on two occasions. He also scored a career-high 13 points against UC Clermont.

“Silas is a physical specimen and a proven winner,” Forbes said. “He runs the floor like a runaway freight train, and he can guard multiple positions on the defensive end of the court. Silas believes in all of the things it takes to be a winner, on and off the court. His playing experience, leadership, and desire to improve make him a tremendous addition to our program.”

“I am thankful to God for this opportunity – not only to continue being a part of a winning culture in a great city, led by arguably one of the best coaching staffs in the country – but also to propel me to the next level as a professional athlete,” Adheke said.

Brewer, Johnson, and Adheke join Paul Smith, who signed with the Bucs back in November.

ETSU won both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles this past season. The Bucs went 30-4 overall, logging the most wins in a season in program history.