ETSU Basketball holds first practice with new head coach Desmond Oliver

Johnson City, TN — The E-T-S-U men’s basketball team is 39 days away from tipping off the season on the road at Appalachian State. When the Bucs battle in Boone that night, there’s going to be some familiar faces, but also plenty of new names for this squad, including head coach Desmond Oliver.

This squad is bringing back a bulk of its points with three of the top four scorers from last years squad playing in Johnson City, including All-SoCon selection Ledarrius Brewer

Aside from a handful of these experienced Bucs, this roster will be littered with first years players and transfers.

But once this team settles in there’s a good chance their going to be gunning for the top spot in the SoCon and that’s what Des expects from this team

“This being the first official day our guys are further ahead than probably most programs starting today if you were not doing this stuff over the summer I’m excited about our team we are really talented we are really deep we have a great mixture of older and young.”

“Coach O pushes every day and I think we need that to be pushed every day go through trials and challenges to the end of the season when it’s time for tournaments and championships.”