ETSU basketball coach Jason Shay discusses completing the upcoming schedule

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers were close to putting a bow on their schedule a couple of months ago, but now because of all this uncertainty due to COVID-19, they still have some work to do.

What we know right now is that the Bucs will travel to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, inside Freedom Hall, they’ll host UAB and then in November, they’ll head to Florida to play in the Cancun Challenge. Along with the conference schedule, the Bucs still have 3 spots to fill

“The challenge is where are we going to be I need one Div one game and then we play two non-division one team in the past so I have three games to get and we are taking it a little slow and we are trying to talk to some teams and teams have turned us down as they have in the past so we are moving forward but it could slow here again, according to head coach Jason Shay”