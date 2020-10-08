ETSU basketball adds Jalen Avery as graduate assistant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay has added Jalen Avery to his coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

During his four year career at Kent State University, the 6-foot point-guard totaled 899 points, 326 assists, and 241 rebounds in 127 games. He started in 89 games and led the NCAA in assist/turnover ratio during the 2017–18 and 2018–19 seasons.

During his senior year, Avery logged 101 assists and 20 turnovers.

He also led Kent State to a pair of postseason tournament berths, including an appearance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.