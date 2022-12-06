JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter sports are in full-swing, but soon, it will be baseball season once against at Thomas Stadium.

Bucs head coach Joe Pennucci announced the squad’s upcoming 2023 schedule on Tuesday, which includes 28 home games.

The Blue and Gold will begin the season in Johnson City with a weekend series against Toledo from February 17-19.

ETSU will play a home-and-home single-game series with Virginia Tech in 2023, with the Bucs traveling to Blacksburg on Tuesday, February 21. ETSU will host the Hokies in return on Tuesday, March 14.

SoCon play will begin for the Bucs in Thomas Stadium in late March, as the Samford Bulldogs will visit from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26.

The back half of a home-and-home with Appalachian State (May 2) comes just before a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma. ETSU will battle Oklahoma State in a weekend series from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

The SoCon Tournament is slated to be played at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina beginning Tuesday, May 23.

For the full 2023 schedule, click here.