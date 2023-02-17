JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On a blustery February Friday, ETSU baseball opened the 2023 regular season with a dominant victory over the visiting Rockets, 15-2.

Toledo scored the first run of the game to take an early lead in the second inning, before Tommy Barth blasted a 2-RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to retake the lead.

The Rockets’ Caden Konczak knotted the game back up with one swing in the top of the third inning. launching a solo home run to right-center field. Once again, the Bucs had a response, as Cameron Sisneros slapped an RBI single into left field.

The Bucs would never trail again, scoring one run in the fourth, four in the fifth, three in the sixth and four more in the eighth to complete the beatdown.

Barth and Ryan Enos both led the way with three RBI on the afternoon. Noah Gent was also 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

ETSU’s Landon Smiddy earned the win on the mound, hurling 4.1 innings, allowing just five hits and two earned runs. Colby Sutart and Derek McCarley combined to go the rest of the way, allowing just two hits.

The Bucs (1-0) will play the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.