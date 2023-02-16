Johnson City, TN — It’s time to “play ball” for the ETSU Buccaneers Baseball team, their season is officially upon us as they take diamond for the first time this season on Friday against Toledo.

The Bucs have 24 returners and 15 newcomers on this year’s roster, including six returning starters which includes catcher Noah Webb, D-H Garrett Wallace and SoCon freshman of the year last season Tommy Barth…

Last season there was no place like home for the Bucs who had a record of 22-6 at Thomas Stadium and finished the season at 30-21 overall, a winning record in four of the last five seasons under Coach Joe Pennucci who thinks this team will be better than their 5th place pre-season prediction by coaches and media.

“Goal is to win the SoCon championship stuff doesn’t phase us that much we are just looking to win ball games and keep winning”

“Just coming together and finding that new team bond and it’s been great and we have all gotten along really well and I think we are ready to go”

“If you are competing every pitch and you are performing at the ability you can I’m happy with that and I think it’s better then 5th it’s a good between 2 and 5 it’s within a game last couple of years and I think we’ll do better than and I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Thomas Stadium on Friday