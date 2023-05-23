(WJHL) – Five Bucs baseball players earned all-conference honors for their regular season performances, the Southern Conference announced on Monday.

Fifth-year senior pitcher Nathaniel Tate was unanimously named to the First Team, after five time being named the SoCon Pitcher of the Week.

Tate finished the regular season with a record of 8-4 and an ETA of 3.84. He ranked second in the Southern Conference in a pair of categories, allowing just a .213 opponent batting average and striking out 90 batters.

A trio of Blue and Gold teammates joined Tate on the All-SoCon Second Team. Cam Sisneros, Nick Iannantone and Cade Carlson all got the nod on the media team, while Sisneros and Iannantone also earned the honor, as voted on by the coaches.

Sisneros hit .389 this season, while leading the conference in slugging percentage (.714). The hard-hitting first baseman had 79 total hits this season, including 18 doubles and 16 homers.

Iannantone was a consistent hitter for the Bucs this season, ranking fourth in the SoCon in batting average (.387).

Carlson, the senior pitcher, led the Bucs with a 3.43 ERA, compiling a 5-1 record in 16 appearances.

Infielder Cody Miller was named to the All-SoCon Freshman Team. The Rocky Point, New York started 46 games in his first season in Johnson City, batting .314 with 58 hits and ten stolen bases.

ETSU will open its 2023 SoCon Baseball Championships run against either VMI or The Citadel on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.