JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buccaneers exacted revenge against Wagner on Saturday afternoon, 15-3, after the Seahawks handed ETSU its first loss of the season earlier in the weekend.

The bats exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to create some separation for the Blue and Gold.

Four players recorded at least two hits on the day. Catcher Noah Webb led the way with a pair of hits and four RBIs, as well as two runs scored. Tommy Barth also knocked in three runs on two hits.

Lefty senior Colby Stuart pitched six strong innings, allowing just two runs and striking out five batters. He earned his second win of the young season.

The Bucs will close the three game set with Wagner at 1 p.m. on Sunday.