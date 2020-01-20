ETSU baseball announces game times for 2020 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Baseball season is just around the corner in Johnson City as the Bucs prepare for their 2020 season.

Head coach Joe Pennucci announced the team’s schedule on Monday for the 30 home games this season.

The weekends of February 21-23 and February 28 – March 1 will feature games at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs will host Rider University the first weekend and Georgia State the second.

On the weekend of March 6-8, the Bucs will host the inaugural ETSU Baseball Tournament, which will be presented by Courtyard by Marriot Johnson City.

You can see the entire baseball schedule by clicking here.

Season tickets are also available for as low as $75 each, and individual game tickets are available online. You can find ticket information by clicking here.