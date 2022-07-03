JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a handful of Buccaneer baseball players continue cutting their teeth in the Appy League this summer, they have their eyes set on another successful spring at Thomas Stadium.

This past season, the Bucs took a few games to find their footing. But, once they did, they caught fire. ETSU finished the month of March with a record of 12-4.

“We started off hot and then we kind of started playing some better teams and it started to be more of a grind,” relief pitcher Jackson McDavid recalled.

An 11-10 SoCon record put them lower in the conference tournament than perhaps they wanted, and ultimately a First Round exit to The Citadel on May 25th ended the campaign.

“Each year since I’ve been here we’ve been getting better at just staying together and playing together and it showed this year,” Ashton King said, “and then obviously in the tournament we didn’t quite get what we wanted done. But, we’re going to keep working and see what happens next year.”