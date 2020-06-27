ETSU avoiding steep budget cuts a good sign for Bucs’ athletic department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University announced Friday it will not face steep budget cuts this fall despite warnings the school’s funding could take a devastating hit because of the pandemic.

This could be a good sign for ETSU’s athletic department.

Athletic departments across the country have cut athletic programs, including right here in the Southern Conference, when Furman cut its baseball and men’s lacrosse programs.

Appalachian State University also cut multiple teams.

ETSU currently has 17 athletic teams: nine women’s teams and eight men’s teams. If football is played this fall, that brings a great amount of revenue for the athletic department to keep these teams afloat.

There is still much uncertainty on if there will be a regular football season this fall, along with any sports.

“The ideal situation is for us to be able to hit the ground running on Monday the 13th of July,” ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said. “We would bring the student athletes a few days prior to that to go through an acclimation period that would start with the COVID-19 testing obviously and nothing else could engage until the results of that testing would come back and we would know those tests would be negative.”