JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced the discontinuation of its men’s indoor track and field program.

“Would you like to do it, no, but sometimes you just have to make these hard decisions,” ETSU Director of Athletics Dr. Richard Sander said in a Monday interview.

The move was made, according to Sander, in order to bring the university into compliance with certain Title IX requirements.

“The proportionality ratio that we have is really weighted toward men,” he said. “We have to get it to a ratio equal to the undergraduate student enrollment.”

The university’s release stated that “men have constituted a decreasing percentage of the ETSU’s overall enrollment, a trend observed at universities nationwide.” Therefore, a cut in men’s sports was necessary, Sanders said.

But, the changes won’t stop there.

Larger men’s programs, like football and baseball, will also be asked to restrict the overall size of their rosters.

According to Sander, the football roster capacity will be reduced by 28 players, and baseball by 12.

“They’re both terrific people, they both understand the situation,” Sander said of football head coach George Quarles and baseball head coach Joe Pennucci. “The reality of it is they’re not naïve to … the responsibilities we as an athletic department and university have to be compliant to Title IX.”

The university will also look to expand opportunities in women’s sports – on the women’s track and field and triathlon teams, in particular. Sander also hinted at the possibility of a brand-new women’s program.

“We are studying right now – we will add another women’s sport here hopefully in the next relatively short time,” he said. “A year or two.”

Sander did not share what women’s sports the school will consider adding.