ETSU Athletics to hold virtual Game Time Tour series beginning Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ETSU Athletics’ annual Game Time Tour series is going virtual.
The tour gives Buccaneer fans a chance to hear from ETSU head coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Instead of holding in-person events, the coaches will appear online in live-streamed or recorded interviews.
The tour begins Wednesday, May 20 with new men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay taking questions on Facebook Live via the ETSU Athletics Facebook page. The event begins at 6 p.m. Fans can ask questions via the Facebook Live comments section or by tweeting at @BucSportsRadio using the hashtag #ETSUGTT.
Women’s basketball head coach Brittney Ezell will take questions on Monday, June 1 and football head coach Randy Sanders will be featured on Monday, June 15. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed via Facebook Live.
Game Time Tour schedule: (bold indicates Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, May 20 – Coach Shay GameTime Tour presented by Food City
- Tuesday, May 26 – Coach VanEaton GameTimeTour presented by RNA Medical Aesthetics
- Monday, June 1 – Coach Ezell GameTime Tour presented by Johnson City Honda
- Tuesday, June 2 – Coach Amos GameTime Tour presented by Alumni Hall
- Friday, June 5 – Coach Shelton GameTime Tour presented by Alumni Hall
- Monday, June 8 – Coach Irwin GameTime Tour presented by Andrew Johnson Bank
- Tuesday, June 9 – Coach Pennucci GameTime Tour presented by Andrew Johnson Bank
- Monday, June 15 – Coach Sanders GameTime Tour presented by Citi
- Thursday, June 18 – Coach Stiegwardt GameTime Tour presented by Just Jump
- Sunday, June 21 – Coach Rojas GameTime Tour presented by Just Jump
- Tuesday, June 23 – Coach Yelton GameTime Tour presented by Allison Outdoor
- Thursday, June 25 – Coach Casper GameTime Tour presented by Allison Outdoor
- Sunday, June 28 – Coach Watts GameTime Tour presented by Fanatics 101
- Tuesday, June 30 – Coach Jenkins GameTime Tour presented by Citi