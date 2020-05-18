ETSU Athletics to hold virtual Game Time Tour series beginning Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ETSU Athletics’ annual Game Time Tour series is going virtual.

The tour gives Buccaneer fans a chance to hear from ETSU head coaches ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Instead of holding in-person events, the coaches will appear online in live-streamed or recorded interviews.

The tour begins Wednesday, May 20 with new men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay taking questions on Facebook Live via the ETSU Athletics Facebook page. The event begins at 6 p.m. Fans can ask questions via the Facebook Live comments section or by tweeting at @BucSportsRadio using the hashtag #ETSUGTT.

Women’s basketball head coach Brittney Ezell will take questions on Monday, June 1 and football head coach Randy Sanders will be featured on Monday, June 15. Both events will begin at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed via Facebook Live.

Game Time Tour schedule: (bold indicates Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m.)