ETSU Athletics: Students able to pick up free basketball tickets for upcoming games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students can begin picking up their free tickets for men’s and women’s basketball games starting Thursday, January 21.

According to a release from ETSU Athletics, students with a valid ETSU ID can collect their tickets at the DP Culp Carrier Center in Room 211.

Students can get free tickets to the next four games taking place through Wednesday, January 27.

ETSU women’s basketball team is scheduled to take on UNC-Greensboro in a home series on Friday and Sunday.

The men’s team will host Furman on Saturday and UT-Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Tickets must be collected by Friday at 4 p.m. Students can only collect one ticket per person. Companion tickets are not available.

Anyone with questions can call 423-439-6633.

