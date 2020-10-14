LIVE NOW /
ETSU Athletics moving to digital tickets

ETSU Bucs

(Photo: City of Johnson City)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University will transition to digital tickets for athletic events beginning with the 2020–21 season.

ETSU’s Department of Athletics announced the transition Wednesday along with the launch of a new ticketing website, ETSUTickets.com.

Fans will now have to utilize digital tickets on their mobile devices in order to get into athletic events. The university recommends fans save their tickets to their smartphone’s wallet in order to avoid problems that could arise from limited cellular service at venues.

ETSU says the move to digital tickets protects against fraud, counterfeiting, and lost tickets while making it easier to transfer tickets to others.

Fans who don’t have a smartphone or other device for digital tickets will need to contact the ETSU Athletics Ticket Office at 423-439-3878 to email tickets@etsu.edu to make other arrangements.

