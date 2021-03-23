ETSU Athletics: Hillside tickets available for final home football games of season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of East Tennessee State University football can watch the last two home games of this season from the hillside at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

According to a release from the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, hillside tickets will be available for $10 each. You can click here to purchase your tickets.

The two final home games will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m.

On March 27, the Bucs will host Western Carolina in the “Blue Ridge Border Battle.” On April 17, the Chattanooga Mocs will travel to Johnson City to play in “The Rail Rivalry.”

Hillside fans will be required to wear face coverings and are asked to practice social distancing.

For questions regarding tickets, call the ticket office at 423-439-3878.