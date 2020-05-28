ETSU Athletics accepting hall of fame nominations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University is accepting nominations for the 2020 ETSU Athletics Hall of Fame class.

To place a nomination, submit an online form and send a letter of recommendation to ETSUHOF@etsu.edu. The letter should detail the nominee’s attributes and accomplishments on and off the field during or after their time at ETSU.

All former ETSU athletes, living or deceased, are eligible for nomination five years after their eligibility is exhausted.

The deadline to submit nominations is June 30. The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, October 16.

Anyone with questions can contact Jo Anne Paty, Associate Athletic Director for Development, by phone at 423-439-4738 or email at paty@mail.etsu.edu.