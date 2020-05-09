ETSU Athletic Director gives Jason Shay his first head coaching job

The hiring process took all of 6 days for ETSU athletic director Scott Carter who only sent one name to President Dr. Brian Noland.

On Wednesday Carter named long time ETSU assistant Jason Shay the new head coach at ETSU.

After winning a school record 30 games and the SoCon championship the ETSU position was very popular, but Carter knew shay would be the right man for the job even, though this will be the first head coach position in his career.

“Everybody’s got to have that opportunity. I think this is coach Shay’s opportunity and there are things that we are going to do, everything that we can do to surround him with a great staff, give him the resources to get people on his coaching staff together, on his basketball administrative staff to help him with some things that he hasn’t had to do before as a head coach. Jason is brilliant, he’s going to figure these things out very quickly, he’s doing the most important thing he can possibly do right now to connect with our players, connect with our team.”