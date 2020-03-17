ETSU asking fans to #BackTheBucs by wearing blue and gold Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is asking fans to show their support for the Bucs this week.

Fans are encouraged to wear blue and gold on Thursday, March 19 and post photos of themselves to social media tagging ETSU or ETSU Athletics and using the hashtag #BackTheBucs.

Thursday would’ve been the first day of the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

The ETSU men’s basketball team earned a bid to the tournament by clinching the Southern Conference Tournament championship in Asheville last week. The team ended the season with a 30-4 record. The 30 wins marked the most wins in a season in program history.

