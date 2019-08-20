ETSU announces upgrades for football fans, including firing cannon and Wendy’s concessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Athletics revealed several new promotions and features that will enhance the experience at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium this football season.

The university says a cannon has been installed in the northeast corner of the field that will be fired when the Bucs score a touchdown.

Another new feature: instant replay. ETSU says instant replay is coming to the Southern Conference starting this year. Replays will be triggered by either a coach’s challenge or from the booth.

There will also be upgrades to concessions. The university says Wendy’s food will available inside the stadium and there will also be a food truck.

Traditions like the Buc Walk and in-game fireworks for night games will return for the 2019-2020 season.

The Bucs will open the season on the road against Appalachian State on Saturday, August 31.

Promo Schedule

9/7: Shorter Pepsi Fireworks post-game show

9/14: VMI 1969 Championship Team Reunion

9/21: Austin Peay 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend ETSU Family Weekend

10/5: Wofford Blue OUT! Bucky’s BBQ Brawl

11/2: The Citadel Homecoming 2019 Bucky’s Low Country Boil Contest

11/16: Mercer Heroes’ Day Senior Day Bucky’s Chili Cook Off



New at Greene Stadium

Fire the Cannon! Be aware that a new cannon has been positioned in the northeast corner on the field at Greene Stadium that will be fired every time the Bucs score a touchdown.

Instant Replay Instant replay is coming to the SoCon in 2019. Replays will be triggered by either a coach’s challenge or from the booth.

Buccaneer Tailgate Cove ETSU has partnered with East Tenn Rent-Alls and Celebrate to bring you a new, all-inclusive turnkey tailgate experience. Packages include tents holding 20-60 people next to the Food City Zone, complete with tables, chairs, coolers with ice, trash cans, Lot 21 parking passes and other amenities. For reservations contact Celebrate at (423) 282-4142.

Interactive Inflatable An interactive inflatable will be added inside Greene Stadium this year near the Southwest Gate.

Concessions Upgrades Also debuting in Greene Stadium this year is Wendy’s for classic treats and cold Frosties. There will also be a food truck positioned inside Greene Stadium, serving new menu options for the 2019 season.

Bucky’s Fan Cook Offs Three scheduled cooking competitions will be held in the Food City Zone during select games. Contact Calvin Claggett at claggett@etsu.edu to enter.



In-Game Promotions

Bojangles’ Turnover for Tea If the Bucs force a turnover on “TEA-Fense” then select fans will win a FREE Bojangles’ Legendary Tea.

Chick-Fil-A Ice The Kicker If the visiting team misses a field goal or extra point, everyone at the game wins a FREE Chick-Fil-A Ice Dream Cone.

Wendy’s 4 for 400 If the Bucs gain 400 or more total offensive yards for the game, everyone in a row wins a gift card from Wendy’s.

Pizza Hut Win When the Bucs win, select fans will receive a prize courtesy of Pizza Hut.



Pepsi Concert Series