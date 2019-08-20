ETSU announces upgrades for football fans, including firing cannon and Wendy’s concessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Athletics revealed several new promotions and features that will enhance the experience at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium this football season.
The university says a cannon has been installed in the northeast corner of the field that will be fired when the Bucs score a touchdown.
Another new feature: instant replay. ETSU says instant replay is coming to the Southern Conference starting this year. Replays will be triggered by either a coach’s challenge or from the booth.
There will also be upgrades to concessions. The university says Wendy’s food will available inside the stadium and there will also be a food truck.
Traditions like the Buc Walk and in-game fireworks for night games will return for the 2019-2020 season.
The Bucs will open the season on the road against Appalachian State on Saturday, August 31.
Promo Schedule
- 9/7: Shorter
- Pepsi Fireworks post-game show
- 9/14: VMI
- 1969 Championship Team Reunion
- 9/21: Austin Peay
- 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend
- ETSU Family Weekend
- 10/5: Wofford
- Blue OUT!
- Bucky’s BBQ Brawl
- 11/2: The Citadel
- Homecoming 2019
- Bucky’s Low Country Boil Contest
- 11/16: Mercer
- Heroes’ Day
- Senior Day
- Bucky’s Chili Cook Off
New at Greene Stadium
- Fire the Cannon!
- Be aware that a new cannon has been positioned in the northeast corner on the field at Greene Stadium that will be fired every time the Bucs score a touchdown.
- Instant Replay
- Instant replay is coming to the SoCon in 2019. Replays will be triggered by either a coach’s challenge or from the booth.
- Buccaneer Tailgate Cove
- ETSU has partnered with East Tenn Rent-Alls and Celebrate to bring you a new, all-inclusive turnkey tailgate experience. Packages include tents holding 20-60 people next to the Food City Zone, complete with tables, chairs, coolers with ice, trash cans, Lot 21 parking passes and other amenities. For reservations contact Celebrate at (423) 282-4142.
- Interactive Inflatable
- An interactive inflatable will be added inside Greene Stadium this year near the Southwest Gate.
- Concessions Upgrades
- Also debuting in Greene Stadium this year is Wendy’s for classic treats and cold Frosties. There will also be a food truck positioned inside Greene Stadium, serving new menu options for the 2019 season.
- Bucky’s Fan Cook Offs
- Three scheduled cooking competitions will be held in the Food City Zone during select games. Contact Calvin Claggett at claggett@etsu.edu to enter.
In-Game Promotions
- Bojangles’ Turnover for Tea
- If the Bucs force a turnover on “TEA-Fense” then select fans will win a FREE Bojangles’ Legendary Tea.
- Chick-Fil-A Ice The Kicker
- If the visiting team misses a field goal or extra point, everyone at the game wins a FREE Chick-Fil-A Ice Dream Cone.
- Wendy’s 4 for 400
- If the Bucs gain 400 or more total offensive yards for the game, everyone in a row wins a gift card from Wendy’s.
- Pizza Hut Win
- When the Bucs win, select fans will receive a prize courtesy of Pizza Hut.
Pepsi Concert Series
- 9/7 – Shorter
- Rhythm & The Roosevelts
- 10/5 – Wofford
- Spank
- 11/2 – The Citadel
- The Jae Marie Project