ETSU announces kickoff times, attendance limit for home football games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has announced the start times and attendance limit for home football games.

ETSU will allow 30 percent capacity, or about 2,300 people, inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium this season.

The Buccaneers will play eight conference games, four of which will be played at home.

The team will open the season on Feb. 20 by hosting Samford. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The next home game will take place at 1 p.m. on March 13 when the Bucs host Furman.

The team will host Western Carolina in the Blue Ridge Border Battle on March 27. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Bucs will close out the regular season by hosting longtime rival Chattanooga on April 17. That game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

ETSU says season ticket allocation is currently in progress and more information will be made available at a later time.