ETSU announces plans to allow full capacity at upcoming sporting events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University is calling for “All Hands On Deck” as school officials announced that they will return to full capacity at *all home sporting events this upcoming season.

The announcement comes as organizers say ETSU had one of the best financial years in program history thanks to donations and fans’ commitment to ETSU Athletics.

A release from ETSU Athletics states the university plans to return to 100 percent capacity at all home sporting events in the 2021-22 season.

“ETSU Athletics is thankful for all Buccaneer fans, donors, and alumni that were “All Hands on Deck” this year. Through incredible generosity, we battled the pandemic and are ready for a very exciting future,” said ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter. “We are enthused to announce all athletic events will be at maximum capacity this fall. We look forward to seeing sellout crowds and creating special memories, again, with our fans.”

University officials say they’re working to be one of the country’s leaders in athletic capacity, including in the football stadium and in Freedom Hall and Brooks Gym in support of the basketball teams.

Last year, ETSU’s fall sports season was delayed and COVID-19 protocols limited attendance at home sporting events.