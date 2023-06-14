JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Department of Athletics unveiled the 2023 home football schedule on Wednesday.

The announcement from ETSU said Buc fans will be welcomed back to Greene Stadium for the home opener on Sept. 9 when ETSU hosts Carson-Newman with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff time. According to the athletics department, this is the only night game that ETSU football has this year.

The Bucs don’t return home again until Oct. 7 when they welcome Mercer at 3:30 p.m., and then Wofford on Oct. 14 at the same kickoff time.

The final two home games of the season both happen at 1 p.m. in November. ETSU takes on VMI on Nov. 4 and The Citadel on Nov. 18.

The full home game schedule for ETSU football’s 2023 season can be found below: