ETSU Announces Football Broadcast Schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 3, 2019) – With week one in the books for the ETSU Buccaneers’ football team, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announces the remaining broadcast schedule for the 2019 season. The Bucs will have seven games broadcast on ESPN+, three games on ESPN3 and the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Bucs’ home opener versus Shorter will be broadcast on ESPN+ on Saturday, Sept. 7, while their games with VMI (Sept. 14), Austin Peay (Sept. 21), Furman (Sept. 28), Chattanooga (Oct. 17), Samford (Oct. 26) and Western Carolina (Nov. 9) will also be on ESPN+. The three games on ESPN3 include Wofford (Oct. 5), The Citadel (Nov. 2) and Mercer (Nov. 16).

Below is the full list of remaining broadcast schedules:

Sept. 7, vs. Shorter (ESPN+)

Sept. 14, vs. VMI (ESPN+)

Sept. 21, vs. Austin Peay (ESPN+)

Sept. 28, at Furman (ESPN+)

Oct. 5, vs. Wofford (ESPN3)

Oct. 17, at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

Oct. 26, at Samford (ESPN+)

Nov. 2, vs. The Citadel (ESPN3)

Nov. 9, at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

Nov. 16, vs. Mercer (ESPN3)

Nov. 23, at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

