ETSU announces Ezell no longer head women’s basketball coach, search for new coach to begin ‘immediately’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Women’s Basketball program is undergoing a “leadership change,” according to Athletic Director Scott Carter.

A release from the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics says Coach Brittney Ezell will no longer be the head coach of the women’s team.

“Earlier this morning I met with Coach Brittney Ezell regarding the future of our ETSU women’s basketball program. Coach and I both agreed that moving forward it will be best for another head coach to lead the program. Brittney Ezell has poured herself into this program and our university over the past eight years, and I thank Coach for her dedicated service to ETSU Athletics and our women’s basketball program. She is an excellent ambassador for ETSU and the sport of women’s basketball.” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter

Coach Ezell began coaching at ETSU on May 8, 2013. She has coached the women’s team for eight seasons.

The release says the search for the next head coach “will begin immediately.”