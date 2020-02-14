ETSU announces changes to football schedule

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Department of Athletics announced changes to the 2020-21 football schedule that was released earlier this month.

The Buccaneers will now host Western Carolina on Saturday, October 17, instead of on October 10 as originally scheduled. The open date scheduled for October 17 has been moved to October 10.

Homecoming will now take place on Saturday, October 31 when ETSU hosts rival Chattanooga, instead of on October 10 as originally scheduled.

ETSU Athletics says the changes were made because the university will host a Bands of America competition on October 10.

The Bucs will open the season on September 5 when they host Mars Hill inside Greene Stadium.

Kickoff times have not been announced yet.

ETSU 2020 Football Schedule:

Sept. 5 — vs. Mars Hill

Sept. 12 — at Georgia

Sept. 19 — vs. Samford

Sept. 26 — at Austin Peay

Oct. 3 — at The Citadel

Oct. 10 — Open

Oct. 17 — vs. Western Carolina (Hall of Fame Weekend)

Oct. 24 — at VMI

Oct. 31 — vs. Chattanooga (Homecoming/Family Weekend)

Nov. 7 — at Mercer

Nov. 14 — at Wofford

Nov. 21 — vs. Furman