ETSU announces capacity limits for upcoming basketball home games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs will have limited capacity at their home games this basketball season, due to the spread of COVID-19.

ETSU has announced it will be allowing 10% capacity seating in both Brooks Gymnasium and Freedom Hall Civic Center this basketball season.

Those percentages equate to 248 spectators in Brooks Gymnasium and 618 inside Freedom Hall.

According to an email from ETSU Athletics to fans, the athletic department and university arrived at the decision after working with the local health department, ETSU Health, University Health, ETSU Athletics Sports Medicine, the Southern Conference medical advisory group and the NCAA.

The release says these restrictions are subject to change throughout the season.

ETSU Athletics will use donor rankings to decide which season ticket holders will qualify for seating throughout the duration of the restrictions.

According to the email, donors with season ticket passes will receive emails notifying them of their options.

Each season ticket holder will have priority to purchase their original seating positions inside both venues next season.

For further questions, you are asked to call ETSU Athletics at 423-439-3878 or email tickets@etsu.edu.