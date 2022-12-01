(WJHL) — In today’s college basketball world reaching 23-hundred points in a career is a milestone that not too many players will accomplish, when you consider the transfer portal and jumping early to the NBA, so the record by former ETSU point guard Tim Smith could last for a long time.

On Saturday at 4pm before their game with Jacksonville State inside Freedom Hall the university will retire the jersey of Buccaneer all-time leading scorer Tim Smith. The guard had heard his jersey might be retired when Steve Forbes was here, so he’s glad the time has finally arrived.

“It was exciting but at the same time just talk so you let it go in one ear out the other ok and then you go a long period of time without hearing anything so you forget about it and then you get that call like Yo we did it and you are still like seriously there is no date set or nothing so you still don’t believe it but once everything was set they sent me dates and that’s when you say it’s really happening so it’s an excitement in itself.”

The Newport News, Va. native who was named 2006 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and 2003 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, calls this one of the greatest honors of his life.

“It just shows your hard work blood seat and tears didn’t go overlooked and Boo Williams just retired my jersey last year so that was a big thing to have my jersey put up with the greats like Allen Iverson and Alonzo Mournings you know people like that came through the program so it’s up there.”

After his Buccaneer career, Smith had a workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was drafted by the New Mexico Thunderbirds in the 2007 NBA Development League Draft.

From there, Smith spent time playing for various teams oversees.