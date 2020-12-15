ETSU adds men’s basketball game Thursday night at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU announced on Tuesday that the Bucs have added another home game for the men’s basketball team on Thursday, December 17 inside Freedom Hall.
According to a release from ETSU, the Bucs will host the USC Aiken Pacers at 7 p.m.
The two teams have only played once before during the 1986-87 season. The Bucs won that matchup 76-68.
The Bucs also play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall. The Bucs will take on Gardner-Webb.
