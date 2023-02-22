JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buccaneers’ head football coach, George Quarles, announced the addition of four new assistants to his staff on Wednesday.

Three of the four additions have previous ties to the Blue and Gold, either through coaching or playing time.

Dallas Dickey has been hired as the wide receivers coach for the 2023 season. Dickey served as an offensive quality control coach under Randy Sanders from 2018-21. Last season, Dickey coached the wide receivers at UT-Martin, helping the Skyhawks finish No. 25 in the final FCS poll of the 2022 season.

New offensive line coach, Jay Guillermo, come to Johnson City and will be reunited with his old high school coach in Quarles. Guillermo played offensive line and won two TSSAA state championships under Quarles at Maryville.

Guillermo went on to play center at Clemson, helping lead the Tigers to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2016. He spent the 2022 season as an offensive graduate assistant in Charlottesville with the University of Virginia.

Kirk Garner will remain in the Volunteer state as the Bucs’ new running backs coach. The former Virginia Cavalier defensive back has spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control assistant at Vanderbilt.

Finally, Austin Gatewood will settle in as outside linebackers coach this season, after playing linebacker for ETSU himself from 2015-18. Gatewood was a member of the 2015 class that saw football return to campus. He tallied 169 career tackles, while being named a SoCon All-Academic Team selections three times.

ETSU has still not named a new offensive coordinator. The program parted ways with the previous OC, Adam Neugebauer, back in November.

Four existing coaches on the football staff will also take on new roles beginning this spring.

Dylan Lewellyn will take over as special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach. He previously served as the outside linebackers coach.

Price Partrick has been promoted to pass game coordinator, in addition to his role as quarterbacks coach. Partrick has been in charge of the quarterbacks since being hired onto the staff in 2018.

Logan Marchi will take over as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2023 season, while Dwight Evans will be in charge of the defensive line.