ETSU AD: No athletes participating in voluntary workouts have tested positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than two dozen ETSU student-athletes have participated in voluntary workouts, but none have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Director of Athletics Scott Carter said Monday that none of the 30 athletes who were allowed to return to campus to participate in voluntary workouts earlier this month have tested positive for the virus.

“At some point in time, very well could have a positive test and I don’t think that’s a failure on anyone’s part, it’s obviously happening all over the country,” Carter told News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins.

Carter said the 30 ETSU student-athletes who have returned to campus are from several sports.

This comes after 23 Clemson football players tested positive for COVID-19. A Tennessee men’s basketball player also tested positive for the virus.

The ETSU football team is scheduled to begin practice July 13, less than two months before its season opener against Mars Hill.

