Ethan Cady extends hitting streak to 13 games, ETSU baseball wins SoCon opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU outfielder Ethan Cady extended his hitting streak to 13 games, one of the longest in the nation, in Friday’s 4-0 win over VMI at Thomas Bryant Stadium. The redshirt-senior is batting .377 on the season with eight homeruns and 25 RBI.

The Bucs improve to 11-6 on the season, bouncing back from back-to-back losses to Tennessee on Tuesday and North Carolina Central last weekend. The win gives them a 1-0 conference mark with SoCon play starting this weekend.

Cady was tearing it up last year before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the season. He finished with a .375 batting average on nine hits in 24 at-bats. and seven RBI.

The 5th-year senior is picking up right where he left off, appearing in the top 10 in multiple hitting categories. Entering Friday’s action he was tied for 1st in D-I baseball with 55 total bases and 4th with seven doubles, which he added to in Friday’s win. He’s also tied for 3rd in the nation with eight homeruns and tied for 4th with 25 RBI.

Hunter Lloyd threw a gem on the mound for the Bucs, going 7.0 innings strong with three hits and no runs allowed while striking out seven.

ETSU is back in action on Saturday against VMI for a home doubleheader.