ESPN: ETSU’s Forbes in talks with Wake Forest

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Forbes watches on against the Florida Gators during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Steve Forbes has been speaking to Wake Forest University, according to ESPN.

An article from ESPN states that Coach Forbes has been in talks with Wake Forest to become the new head coach of the Demon Deacons in Salem, North Carolina.

Wake Forest’s previous head coach, Danny Manning, was fired Saturday.

Forbes led the ETSU Bucs to a Southern Conference Championship this last season, and the Bucs would have gone to the NCAA tournament had it not been canceled due to the coronavirus.

PREVIOUS: CHAMPIONS! ETSU downs Wofford to win SoCon championship, bid to NCAA Tournament

News Channel 11 is working to learn more details.