SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJHL) – The golfers were greeted with weather well over 100 degrees for the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday.

The Bucs started the day strong, as one of the first teams to tee off. However, after a full round, ETSU sits at 17-over par (297) and is tied for 19th place.

ETSU’s low round of the day went to redshirt freshman Mats Ege. The young Norwegian carded a two-over, 72, which places him tied for 32nd after 18 holes.

Archie Davies, Ben Carberry and Algot Kleen each finished their opening rounds with a score of five-over (75).

No. 3 Vanderbilt leads the team competition with a score of two-over par (282), while Kansas’ Harry Hillier and Auburn’s Brendan Valdes are tied atop the individual leader board at -2 (68).

ETSU is slated to tee off from the first hole at 3:25 EST on Saturday. They will play with Ohio State and South Florida who sit tied 24th and tied 27th, respectively.