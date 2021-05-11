East Hamilton quarterback Haynes Eller signs with ETSU

Chattanooga, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers picked up a quarterback this morning when Chattanooga East Hamilton’s Haynes Eller put pen to paper in front of friends and family…



The six-foot-five 200-pound quarterback said he liked what he saw in Johnson City and now wants to play for the guy who has coached some big-name quarterbacks in his day.

HAYNES ELLER “They have a great coaching staff up there and I can’t wait to go prove myself to them and everything and their offense and team and it looked like it fit really well for my playing style and Johnson City is just a great place they have some older guys right now that I could go and learn from and I’m not sure how soon I’ll play but I’m going to work my butt off to play as soon as I can.”