JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not even a 10 a.m. start to Sunday’s rubber match could slow down the Mocs’ bats, as they leaped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back, winning 8-4 at Betty Basler Field.

Every batter in the UTC lineup reached base safely in the first inning as three RBI singles, an RBI double and a sac fly pushed the visitors out to a commanding lead.

Cameron Young gave the Blue and Gold some life in the third inning, driving in a pair of teammates with a double.

Chattanooga drove home two more runs in the fourth, extending the edge to 8-2. Amber Atkins made a designated hitter appearance in the bottom half of the inning and came through, doubling home Emily Musco and Taylor Suchy to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

After a rocky first inning, Brianna Bailey settled in at pitcher for ETSU, allowing eight runs on six hits in 4.0 innings of work. Whitely Arnott came on in relief to pitch 3.0 scoreless innings for the Bucs.

ETSU (11-29) drops to 4-8 in the conference with the Sunday defeat. The Blue and Gold return to action quickly, traveling to Tennessee Tech for a Tuesday doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.