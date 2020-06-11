Dodgers pick up ETSU pitcher Landon Knack

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES (WJHL) — ETSU baseball standout Landon Knack is heading to the West Coast.

Knack was drafted by the LA Dodgers as the 60th pick in the MLB Draft.

In a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the right-handed pitcher from Johnson City led the nation in strikeouts (51) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (51-to-1) and held a 1.29 ERA and went 4-0 in four starts.

Knack is the third-highest draft pick in program history.

